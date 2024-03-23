Brewster Financial Planning LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Brewster Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 11.3% of Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 264,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,403,000 after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,764.0% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 124,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,454,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,417. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.07. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

