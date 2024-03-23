Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Holdings Increased by Prairiewood Capital LLC

Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,976 shares during the period. Broadstone Net Lease accounts for about 2.9% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 108.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BNL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BNL traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,362,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,637. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average of $15.63. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $17.59.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 139.03%.

Insider Transactions at Broadstone Net Lease

In related news, Director Michael A. Coke acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,765.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael A. Coke acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,765.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Fennell bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,824.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadstone Net Lease

(Free Report)

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.