BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) Issues Earnings Results

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09), Zacks reports. BTCS had a negative return on equity of 62.00% and a net margin of 583.51%. The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter.

BTCS Stock Down 0.8 %

BTCS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.30. 82,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,469. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34. BTCS has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 million, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of BTCS in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Michal Handerhan sold 45,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $71,039.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,718,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BTCS news, CEO Charles W. Allen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,264,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michal Handerhan sold 45,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $71,039.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,718,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 123,703 shares of company stock valued at $191,568. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BTCS

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BTCS stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of BTCS at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms.

