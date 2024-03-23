BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09), Zacks reports. BTCS had a negative return on equity of 62.00% and a net margin of 583.51%. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter.

BTCS Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BTCS opened at $1.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34. BTCS has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 million, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Transactions at BTCS

In related news, CEO Charles W. Allen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,264,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michal Handerhan sold 28,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $42,529.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,683,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,829.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles W. Allen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,264,220 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,703 shares of company stock valued at $191,568 in the last ninety days. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BTCS

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BTCS stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BTCS Inc. ( NASDAQ:BTCS Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of BTCS at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of BTCS in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms.

