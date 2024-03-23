BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09), Zacks reports. BTCS had a net margin of 583.51% and a negative return on equity of 62.00%. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter.

BTCS Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ BTCS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 82,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 million, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34. BTCS has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of BTCS in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Michal Handerhan sold 45,538 shares of BTCS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $71,039.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,718,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BTCS news, COO Michal Handerhan sold 45,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $71,039.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,718,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles W. Allen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,264,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,703 shares of company stock valued at $191,568. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BTCS

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BTCS stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of BTCS as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BTCS Company Profile

BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms.

Featured Stories

