Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Acquires 311 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $512,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,832 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 32,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.08. 5,181,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,179,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.62. The firm has a market cap of $110.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

