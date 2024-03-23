Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Boosts Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE:EMN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,234. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $68.89 and a 12-month high of $98.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.70.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

