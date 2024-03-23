Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Boosts Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $525,111,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,641,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,737,000 after buying an additional 2,547,232 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,741,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,897,000 after buying an additional 1,314,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,935,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,815,000 after buying an additional 1,245,194 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADM. Argus cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ADM traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,434,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,648,054. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $87.30. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.79 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

