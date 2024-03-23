Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Boosts Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.74. 2,040,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,659,228. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.49 and its 200-day moving average is $71.98. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $78.74. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.44, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on DD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

