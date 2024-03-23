Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Buys 855 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 249,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,724,000 after buying an additional 20,271 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 309.8% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 38,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 452,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,502,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,178,491. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $260.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 78.23%.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,968,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,968,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 375,407 shares of company stock worth $22,795,742. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

