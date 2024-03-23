Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Buys 869 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.19.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,939,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,779,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $133.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.68.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.