Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Grows Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GPC. StockNews.com downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.33.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,261. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $174.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.81.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.87%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

