Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Grows Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.5% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,039,000 after purchasing an additional 374,457 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,461,267,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,138,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,483,733,000 after purchasing an additional 78,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.12.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $258.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,493,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,726. The firm has a market cap of $148.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.46. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

