Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Sells 1,176 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. reduced its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,981 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Lennar comprises 1.7% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.69.

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE:LEN traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.58. 1,448,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,298,976. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.49. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $100.95 and a one year high of $167.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.52.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 14.02%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

