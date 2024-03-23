Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Sells 139 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.26. The company had a trading volume of 737,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.64. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.88 and a one year high of $183.52.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

