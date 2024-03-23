Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Sells 369 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Allstate comprises 1.6% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ALL stock traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,572,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,074. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $168.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.27, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.51.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.36) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -296.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.12.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

