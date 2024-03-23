Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Sells 397 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises 1.7% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 17.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $532.57. 426,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,595. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $509.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $471.36. The company has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $334.79 and a fifty-two week high of $537.26.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,685 shares of company stock valued at $8,646,498 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.21.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

