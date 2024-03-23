Cardano Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $438.99 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $22.46 billion and $438.99 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00000971 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,392.32 or 0.05219264 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00083891 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00018201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00010305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00020851 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00017712 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000389 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,728,716,299 coins and its circulating supply is 35,572,553,991 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

