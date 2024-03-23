Carlson Capital Management Buys 1,228 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 971.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,988,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,099,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.90.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

