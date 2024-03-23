Carlson Capital Management Buys 224 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 15.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,062,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,677,000 after buying an additional 8,644,054 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $231,020,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 16.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,521,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,321 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.27. 3,312,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,522,659. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $71.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.75.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.548 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on XEL. Wolfe Research raised Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on XEL

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.