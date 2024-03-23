Carlson Capital Management Buys 4,316 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 784,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Carlson Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Carlson Capital Management owned approximately 0.44% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $41,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,847,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,981,000 after purchasing an additional 214,969 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032,873 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,948,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,865,000 after purchasing an additional 599,382 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,108,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,389,000 after purchasing an additional 446,501 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,007,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,501,000 after purchasing an additional 81,162 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.91. The stock had a trading volume of 238,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,677. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.16 and a 52-week high of $53.69.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

