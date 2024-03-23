Carlson Capital Management Buys 436 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $683,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Danaher by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 553,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 21.9% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DHR traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $254.80. 2,310,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,614,591. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.92. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $259.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $188.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.02%.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

