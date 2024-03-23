Carlson Capital Management Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Carlson Capital Management cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management owned 0.30% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,238,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,719,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,312,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1,716.7% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 225,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 212,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,573,000.

Shares of GWX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,436. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $729.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.21.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

