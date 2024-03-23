Carlson Capital Management Has $905,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.59. 6,700,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,965,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.62.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.23.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

