Carlson Capital Management Raises Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 719,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Carlson Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $24,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 42.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,707,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,916 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,659,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 25,735.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,375,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,666 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,034,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 6,036.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,149,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,949 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

DFIV traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.37. The stock had a trading volume of 547,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,462. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.45 and a twelve month high of $36.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.50.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

