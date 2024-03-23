Carlson Capital Management Reduces Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Carlson Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,842 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 0.9% of Carlson Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $16,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after buying an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,634,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,377.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,902,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,143 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $84.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,923,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,789,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.95. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

