Carlson Capital Management Sells 1,173 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Carlson Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

EFV stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $54.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,838,482 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

