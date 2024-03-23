Carlson Capital Management Sells 178,161 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Carlson Capital Management cut its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,161 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management owned 0.71% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $5,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 10,544.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,360,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,999 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,300,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,382,000 after acquiring an additional 96,714 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,162,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,691,000 after acquiring an additional 22,403 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 788,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,393,000 after acquiring an additional 96,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 688,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after acquiring an additional 53,082 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAR traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.82. 185,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,533. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.97 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $23.22.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

