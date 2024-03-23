Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases 98 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.2 %

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,106,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,023,385. The stock has a market cap of $236.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.