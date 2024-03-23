Cheelee (CHEEL) Price Hits $16.54

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Cheelee has a total market capitalization of $319.99 million and $5.58 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cheelee has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Cheelee token can currently be bought for $16.54 or 0.00025737 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cheelee alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Cheelee Profile

Cheelee launched on July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/. Cheelee’s official message board is medium.com/cheelee-cheel. Cheelee’s official website is cheelee.io. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet.

Buying and Selling Cheelee

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 53,837,995.70877286 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 16.35098115 USD and is down -2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $6,781,012.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheelee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheelee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cheelee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cheelee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cheelee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.