CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Cuts Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,066 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Shell in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Shell in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shell in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shell Price Performance

NYSE SHEL traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.92. 2,962,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,820,191. The company has a market capitalization of $218.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $53.74 and a 12-month high of $68.74.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

