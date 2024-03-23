CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,087 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 73.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,206,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,420,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $116.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.46.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on C

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.