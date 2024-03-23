CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $1.17 Million Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in AON were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Price Performance

AON traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $326.79. The company had a trading volume of 980,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,952. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $284.85 and a twelve month high of $347.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.36.

Insider Activity at AON

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at $49,690,098. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AON news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,613.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

