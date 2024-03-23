CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,185,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 120,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 64,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 140,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 69,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 397,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after buying an additional 146,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

PEG stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.03. 3,913,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,289,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.04. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Public Service Enterprise Group

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,574 shares of company stock valued at $419,108. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.