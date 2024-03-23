CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Lowers Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,622 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $2,735,000. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 23,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.72.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $342.87. 889,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,585. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $205.43 and a 1 year high of $347.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $319.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.26.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

