CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Lowers Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 322.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FITB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.30.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.37. 4,399,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,849,691. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.34%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

