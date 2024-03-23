CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Lowers Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,879 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 15.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 60.6% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Motco boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,348,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.05.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $352,508 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $90.71. 6,495,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,805,003. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.27. The company has a market cap of $102.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

