CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases 257 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $176,689.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,233.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock worth $408,453 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $168.90. 2,840,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,756,983. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.03 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $77.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

