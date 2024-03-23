CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Raises Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 73,903.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of 3M by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,535,000 after purchasing an additional 825,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Stock Down 1.0 %

3M stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,449,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,377,498. The stock has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $113.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.05 and a 200 day moving average of $97.89.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

