CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 1,687 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 145.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,960,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,164,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,759,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,632,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,477 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.4 %

Mastercard stock traded down $6.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $481.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,277,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,909. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $425.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $346.31 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,309,067. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.35.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

