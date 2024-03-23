CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 50 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,297 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watsco Price Performance

NYSE WSO traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $439.50. 361,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $397.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.98. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $290.74 and a 1-year high of $441.29.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.00.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

