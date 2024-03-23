CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 598 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.62. 4,463,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,255,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.20, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $47.51 and a twelve month high of $68.07.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Mizuho upgraded Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.62.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $463,322.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,788 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,833.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,759,945. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

