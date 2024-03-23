CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 605 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 2.9% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 548,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,558,000 after buying an additional 15,692 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth about $930,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 67.3% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 122,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,337,000 after buying an additional 49,475 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 95.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 44.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

In other RenaissanceRe news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total transaction of $586,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,424 shares in the company, valued at $16,518,653.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total transaction of $209,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,449 shares in the company, valued at $16,817,863.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total transaction of $586,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,518,653.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,479. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RNR shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.90.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

NYSE:RNR traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.47. 261,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,605. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.99. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.30. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $174.22 and a 12-month high of $239.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $3.64. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 26.93%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 3.05%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

