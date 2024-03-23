CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 84 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 254.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 65.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Cummins by 16.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the first quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Cummins by 43.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.91.

Cummins Trading Down 0.4 %

CMI stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $290.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,230,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,330,035. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $297.11. The stock has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 56.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.67.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.36 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 129.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,123.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,123.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,529.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

