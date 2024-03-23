CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Trims Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,237 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 36.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 30.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Wintrust Financial

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $57,553.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTFC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.17.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Wintrust Financial stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.41. 470,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.20. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $58.12 and a 1 year high of $100.97.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.89 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.79%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

