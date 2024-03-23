Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Clear Secure’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Clear Secure has a dividend payout ratio of 34.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Clear Secure to earn $0.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.9%.

Clear Secure Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of NYSE:YOU traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.50. 2,858,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.33 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average is $19.70. Clear Secure has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $27.93.

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $170.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.56 million. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Clear Secure will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

YOU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Clear Secure from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

In other news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YOU. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the first quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 20.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

