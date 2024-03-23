Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOUGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Clear Secure’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Clear Secure has a dividend payout ratio of 34.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Clear Secure to earn $0.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.9%.

Clear Secure Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of NYSE:YOU traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.50. 2,858,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.33 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average is $19.70. Clear Secure has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $27.93.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOUGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $170.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.56 million. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Clear Secure will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YOU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Clear Secure from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Secure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YOU. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the first quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 20.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

