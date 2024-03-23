ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF (CFCV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 25th

ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF (BATS:CFCV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0734 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th.

ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF Stock Performance

CFCV traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.53. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 million, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF (BATS:CFCV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF Company Profile

The Clearbridge Focus Value ESG ETF (CFCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in US large-cap value companies that subscribe to ESG standards. CFCV was launched on May 27, 2020 and is managed by ClearBridge.

