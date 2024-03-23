ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF (CFCV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 25th

ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF (BATS:CFCV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0734 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th.

ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF Price Performance

BATS:CFCV traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.53. 1 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 million, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.06 and a 200 day moving average of $34.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF (BATS:CFCV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF Company Profile

The Clearbridge Focus Value ESG ETF (CFCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in US large-cap value companies that subscribe to ESG standards. CFCV was launched on May 27, 2020 and is managed by ClearBridge.

