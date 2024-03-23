CLS (LON:CLI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $100.26

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 100.26 ($1.28) and traded as low as GBX 87.30 ($1.11). CLS shares last traded at GBX 87.50 ($1.11), with a volume of 576,721 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 114 ($1.45) price objective on shares of CLS in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

CLS Stock Performance

CLS Increases Dividend

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 93.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 99.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59. The firm has a market cap of £344.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.78 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a GBX 5.35 ($0.07) dividend. This is a boost from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.82%. CLS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,269.84%.

About CLS

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

Further Reading

