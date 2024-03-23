CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $398.96

Shares of CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 398.96 ($5.08) and traded as low as GBX 373 ($4.75). CML Microsystems shares last traded at GBX 373 ($4.75), with a volume of 14,206 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £58.00 million, a P/E ratio of 1,332.14 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 405.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 398.39.

CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications industries in the United Kingdom, the Americas, and Far East. It primarily offers high performance radio frequency products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors for wireless and satellite, network infrastructure, internet of things, broadcast, and aerospace and defense markets.

